People evacuated from Kannapolis flooding have to find new homes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Some families living in the Kannapolis mobile home park hit hard by last week’s flooding will have to find a new home.

To make matters worse, finding an affordable place to call home has not been easy.

No official notice has come from the city yet, but leaders are in talks with families about the decision to have their homes condemned. It’s a decision some speculated about last week.

Flooding in this area has always been a problem in the past, but last Tuesday may have been the final straw.

“We’re having to uproot everything that we know that we’ve come to build here and now we don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Clivette Daningburg, who lives in the mobile home park, said.

The reality of moving from their homes is not sitting well with people in the Town and Country Mobile Home Park.

Richard Keister found out he would have to move although his home wasn’t damaged by the flood.

“No one’s to be on that side of the street whatsoever, so all of the trailers have to be moved off that side of the trailer park. He said if they want to, they can move from over here to over there if he’s got an empty lot, but nothing can be over here,” said Keister.

That will impact about 18 mobile homes and families closest to the creek that flooded last week.

“I’m disabled, and I have to be uprooted and it’s not fun. It’s not fun at all,” Daningburg said.

“What they told me is it’s going to be a discretion deal between us and the landowner, so basically he can either have our trailer moved from that side of the street over here or put it out or help us pay for something else, but he doesn’t have to,” Keister added.

The Red Cross of Southern Piedmont says 12 people are staying in the emergency shelter, and about 30 people are coming daily for resources and food.

The organization could make a decision on how long the shelter will remain open this weekend, but it depends on the families finding a permanent place to live.

People living in the mobile home park said it’s a financial burden looking for a new place to stay.

“We really have no place to stay, and we have no money for an apartment. Like I said, the only place we really have any money is immediately paying my bills. I live paycheck to paycheck,” said Keister.

“I’m having to move in with my sister because I can’t find anywhere else to stay because the rent is too high, so yeah, I’m struggling just trying to stay positive through it all,” Daningburg said.

According to the city of Kannapolis, they’re telling homeowners individually they’ll have to find another place to live since the area had flooded frequently.

Homeowners said there’s no timeline for when people will have to leave their homes. According to an employee with the mobile home park, they’re working on a long-term solution.

