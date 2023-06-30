PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county chase, deputy injured

The chase began on Highway 16 on Friday morning in Lincoln County.
When deputies approached the vehicle, the man driving it refused to talk with them and would not roll down his window.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy was injured after a man led authorities on a chase across three counties on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on N.C. Highway 16 around 8 a.m. for driving with an expired license plate.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the man driving it refused to talk with them and would not roll down his window.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Roan Sterling, then backed into a deputy and fled the scene, heading south on Highway 16.

Deputies said the chase crossed over into Gaston County before entering into Mecklenburg County.

The chase ended just past the Mountain Island Lake bridge on the Mecklenburg County side after Sterling crossed a median and hit another vehicle, sending him crashing into the woods near Nance Cove Road.

Lincoln County deputies and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) pulled Sterling from the vehicle and arrested him.

Sterling is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor assault on a government official, and improper passing on the right.

He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy Sterling backed into sustained minor injuries and needed stitches.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be filed.

Also Read: 3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.
Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
Matthew Jaquez Daughtery
US Marshals: West Virginia murder suspect could be in NC, $10K reward offered

Latest News

Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
Highway Patrol launches ‘Operation Firecracker’ to promote safe driving during travel season
Person dead after being crushed between truck and trailer in Pineville
Millions to hit the road for the Fourth of July