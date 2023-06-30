Man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county chase, deputy injured

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy was injured after a man led authorities on a chase across three counties on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on N.C. Highway 16 around 8 a.m. for driving with an expired license plate.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the man driving it refused to talk with them and would not roll down his window.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Roan Sterling, then backed into a deputy and fled the scene, heading south on Highway 16.

Deputies said the chase crossed over into Gaston County before entering into Mecklenburg County.

The chase ended just past the Mountain Island Lake bridge on the Mecklenburg County side after Sterling crossed a median and hit another vehicle, sending him crashing into the woods near Nance Cove Road.

Lincoln County deputies and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) pulled Sterling from the vehicle and arrested him.

Sterling is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor assault on a government official, and improper passing on the right.

He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy Sterling backed into sustained minor injuries and needed stitches.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be filed.

