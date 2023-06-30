Kannapolis plans to permanently vacate neighborhood hit hard by recent flooding

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The city of Kannapolis is pursuing options to have a mobile home park hit hard by last week’s flooding permanently vacated, leaders said.

Heavy rain on June 19 and June 20 resulted in the flooding of the Irish Buffalo Creek, which primarily impacted the Town and Country neighborhood on Tiffany Drive, according to the city.

The flooding led to dozens of Town and Country residents being rescued from the flood waters by first responders.

“This neighborhood, which is in the 100-year floodplain, consists of pre-1980s mobile homes, that have been located in the City since before its incorporation in 1984,” according to information from the city. “While there have been several occasions where flooding incidents have occurred in the area, this event was unique in the amount of water damage to the homes.”

An assessment was done to determine if the damage to the area qualified for a declaration of disaster. For that declaration, 25 homes would have had to have suffered major damage, Kannapolis officials said.

Following the assessment, a determination was made that only 19 homes had sustained major damage. From there, a door-to-door canvas to interview the affected residents began and a database of short- and long-term needs was started, according to the city.

As to the future of the homes in the flood-prone area, Kannapolis leaders said it remains a priority to ensure that the flood zone remains uninhabited “to preserve life and ensure a healthy and safe environment moving forward.”

According to the city, leaders are pursuing options to have the property permanently vacated due to the extent of damage to several of the homes and their location within the flood plain.

This could mean residents may be able to move their homes to a new location if they meet minimum housing standards and all applicable building codes administered by Cabarrus County, city leaders said.

“This is a very difficult situation for everyone involved. This flooding event has reminded us of how devastating a flooding event can be. We were fortunate residents were quickly rescued and not injured. We want to ensure they remain safe and healthy. It is our understanding that most of the impacted residents are in the process of identifying other locations to move to,” a statement from Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff read, in part.

A resource coordination point has been established by the Kannapolis Fire Department and non-profit organizations officially recognized to assist those impacted, according to the city.

Individuals or organizations looking to help in the recovery effort or who know of available housing opportunities for those impacted, either short or long-term, are asked to email Kannapolis Economic and Community Development Director Irene Sacks or text Lincoln Quiroz with Camino at (704)728-6681.

