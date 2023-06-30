‘It’s unamerican’: NC leaders respond to Supreme Court’s decision to deny student debt relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Supreme Court of the United States made a highly-anticipated ruling on a case directly affecting millions of Americans on Friday morning.

In a 6-3 decision, the Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion of federal student loan debt held by millions of borrowers.

Justices in the majority said the plan overstepped the authority of the presidency, effectively killing the plan.

Now, borrowers are once again on the hook for payments that are expected to resume this coming fall.

Following the decision, political leaders from around the country have made their opinions clear. North Carolina’s Rep. Alma Adams and Attorney General Josh Stein are among that group.

“The message from this week’s SCOTUS decisions is clear: there is one higher education system for the wealthy and privileged, and another for everyone else,” Adams said in a tweet. “It’s unamerican, and it’s bulls***.”

Stein was less blunt in his response to the ruling, but called education “the great equalizer,” and described the impact he believes Friday’s decision, and Thursday’s on affirmative action, will have on minority students.

“It’s what helps everyone achieve the American dream. But in two separate decisions this week, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it harder for young people to bring that dream to life,” Stein said. “With crippling student debt and without affirmative action, minority students and those from working families will have to work even harder to catch up to their peers from more privileged backgrounds.”

“Our nation represents the promise of opportunity for all; that promise has been tarnished this week,” the state attorney general continued. “I will keep fighting for an America that delivers on its ideals.”

The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the Biden administration said.

