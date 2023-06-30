Iredell Co. man killed after pointing rifle at deputies, officials say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed Friday during an officer-involved shooting, according to deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home off Bell Farm Road, which is close to Statesville.

Deputies said they were trying to serve felony arrest warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, violent habitual felon and second-degree kidnapping. Multiple attempts to get him to come out of the home were unsuccessful, they said.

The man was found in a hidden crawlspace with a rifle. Deputies said he pointed his rifle at one of the deputies who then shot and killed him.

No deputies were injured.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure. An investigation is also underway by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is also part of standard procedure.

