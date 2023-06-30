Highway Patrol launches ‘Operation Firecracker’ to promote safe driving during travel season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an emergency landing, bad weather and hundreds of flight delays and cancellations this holiday weekend, air travel has gotten much of the attention across the country.

Despite that, about 90% of people traveling this Fourth of July weekend will do so by car.

In North Carolina, which has easy access to the beaches or mountains, some extra eyes will be on the road.

Across the state, Highway Patrol has launched “Operation Firecracker,” which is underway now through July 9.

The operation is a reminder for drivers to not only keep their eyes on the road, but also to keep their speed in check and avoid drinking and driving.

State troopers will be out in full force this weekend and are working with traffic safety agencies all over the state to make sure everyone is safe.

Authorities will also be looking out for people not wearing seatbelts and distracted or aggressive drivers.

With a record number of drivers expected to be on the road, Triple A is also reminding drivers to be patient.

“We’ve seen an increase in road rage, people are getting a little anxious behind the wheel when they get, you know, in their vehicle, and they’re getting a little excited,” Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas said. “That leads to unfortunate aggressive driving.”

AAA expects about 1.5 million North Carolinians to travel 50 or more miles for the Fourth of July.

Fortunately for drivers, the price of gas is down from what it was this time last year.

“I can tell you this, you’re not going to be paying more at the pump than you were this time last year,” Wright said. “In fact, you’re going to be saving anywhere from $1.25 to $1.50 more than you were this time last year.”

Drivers are also reminded to stay alert, pay attention for roadside workers, and remain patient behind the wheel.

