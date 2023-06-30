PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hickory officer on administrative leave after hitting handcuffed man, department says

An internal investigation was also initiated into the use of force used during the arrest.
An internal investigation is underway.
An internal investigation is underway.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory police officer has been placed on administrative leave after striking a man who was in handcuffs, department officials said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to a Wendy’s restaurant for an assault call on June 28.

Police were told that a man identified as Charles Sonny Hill Jr., went into the restaurant, approached a woman and her daughter who were eating and hit the woman in the face.

The woman said she did not know Hill, according to the department.

Police found Hill, “acting agitated and erratically,” in the area of 12th Avenue Northeast, a post on the department’s Facebook page stated. He was eventually detained and placed into handcuffs.

While he was detained, an unidentified officer punched Hill in his left side, according to the department.

Hill is currently booked in the Catawba County Detention Center on charges of assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

The officer who struck Hill was placed on administrative, according to the department. An internal investigation was also initiated into the use of force used during the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music...
Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.
Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on U.S. 321 near the Watauga County line.
NCSHP: Lenoir man dies, 2 others injured in Blowing Rock crash

Latest News

The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?
The U.S. Whitewater Center's plan for its Fourth of July fireworks display has raised concerns...
County pulls permit for Whitewater Center’s July 4 fireworks display
Rip currents are gaps in the surf with water flowing away from the shore
Carolina Beach reports 15 rip current-related rescues Friday
The roster includes the late actor Chadwick Boseman and singer Darius Rucker
South Carolina natives to be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame