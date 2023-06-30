Fourth of July 2023: Events happening in and around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fourth of July is right around the corner! That means local celebrations filled with fireworks, food, and fun.

Here are just a few events WBTV has gathered for you and your family to enjoy in and around the Charlotte area this Fourth of July holiday.

Bike Parade at Birkdale Village in Huntersville

July 4, 2023

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Patriotic Stroll in Davidson

July 2, 2023

Starts at 5:30 pm

Land Parade in Tega Cay

July 1, 3, and 4, 2023

Baxter Village in Fort Mill

July 4, 2023

Starts at 9:30 am

Banner Elk Annual Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 2023

Starts at 11:00 am

Blowing Rock Fourth of July Weekend

July 1, 2023, starting at 10:00 am

July 4, 2023, starting at 9:00 am

Sparta Independence Day Celebrations

Faith Fourth of July Celebration in Faith, NC

July 4, 2023

Starts at 10:30 am

Lincolnton in Lincoln County

July 4, 2023

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Town of Indian Trail in Union County

July 4, 2023

Starts at 11:30 am

Harrisburg in Cabarrus County

July 4, 2023

9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Oakboro in Stanly County

July 4, 2023

Starts at 9:00 am

National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

July 4, 2023

Starts at 8:00 am

Kernersville in Winston- Salem

July 4, 2023

Starts at 8:30 am

247th Independence Day @ Knights Stadium

July 4, 2023

Starts at 5:30 pm

Stars and Stripes on Main Parade in Mooresville

July 4, 2023

Starts at 10:00 am

Carowinds

July 4, 2023

Starts at 10:30 am

Charlotte Museum of History: Independence Day Celebration & U.S. Oath & Naturalization Ceremony

July 4, 2023

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

