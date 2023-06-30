Fourth of July 2023: Events happening in and around Charlotte

Fourth of July: 18 places you can watch fireworks around Charlotte
Fourth of July: 18 places you can watch fireworks around Charlotte(tcw-wbtv)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fourth of July is right around the corner! That means local celebrations filled with fireworks, food, and fun.

Here are just a few events WBTV has gathered for you and your family to enjoy in and around the Charlotte area this Fourth of July holiday.

Bike Parade at Birkdale Village in Huntersville

July 4, 2023

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Find more information here.

Patriotic Stroll in Davidson

July 2, 2023

Starts at 5:30 pm

Find more information here.

Land Parade in Tega Cay

July 1, 3, and 4, 2023

Find more information here.

Baxter Village in Fort Mill

July 4, 2023

Starts at 9:30 am

Find more information here.

Banner Elk Annual Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 2023

Starts at 11:00 am

Find more information here.

Blowing Rock Fourth of July Weekend

July 1, 2023, starting at 10:00 am

July 4, 2023, starting at 9:00 am

Find more information here.

Sparta Independence Day Celebrations

No events posted yet but keep checking back here.

Faith Fourth of July Celebration in Faith, NC

July 4, 2023

Starts at 10:30 am

Find more information here.

Lincolnton in Lincoln County

July 4, 2023

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Find more information here.

The Town of Indian Trail in Union County

July 4, 2023

Starts at 11:30 am

Find more information here.

Harrisburg in Cabarrus County

July 4, 2023

9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Find more information here.

Oakboro in Stanly County

July 4, 2023

Starts at 9:00 am

Find more information here.

National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

July 4, 2023

Starts at 8:00 am

Find more information here.

Kernersville in Winston- Salem

July 4, 2023

Starts at 8:30 am

Find more information here.

247th Independence Day @ Knights Stadium

July 4, 2023

Starts at 5:30 pm

Find more information here.

Stars and Stripes on Main Parade in Mooresville

July 4, 2023

Starts at 10:00 am

Find more information here.

Carowinds

July 4, 2023

Starts at 10:30 am

Find more information here.

Charlotte Museum of History: Independence Day Celebration & U.S. Oath & Naturalization Ceremony

July 4, 2023

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Find more information here.

