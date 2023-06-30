Fourth of July 2023: Events happening in and around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fourth of July is right around the corner! That means local celebrations filled with fireworks, food, and fun.
Here are just a few events WBTV has gathered for you and your family to enjoy in and around the Charlotte area this Fourth of July holiday.
» What did we miss? Add your event to our community calendar!
Bike Parade at Birkdale Village in Huntersville
July 4, 2023
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Patriotic Stroll in Davidson
July 2, 2023
Starts at 5:30 pm
Land Parade in Tega Cay
July 1, 3, and 4, 2023
Baxter Village in Fort Mill
July 4, 2023
Starts at 9:30 am
Banner Elk Annual Fourth of July Parade
July 4, 2023
Starts at 11:00 am
Blowing Rock Fourth of July Weekend
July 1, 2023, starting at 10:00 am
July 4, 2023, starting at 9:00 am
Sparta Independence Day Celebrations
No events posted yet but keep checking back here.
Faith Fourth of July Celebration in Faith, NC
July 4, 2023
Starts at 10:30 am
Lincolnton in Lincoln County
July 4, 2023
8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The Town of Indian Trail in Union County
July 4, 2023
Starts at 11:30 am
Harrisburg in Cabarrus County
July 4, 2023
9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Oakboro in Stanly County
July 4, 2023
Starts at 9:00 am
National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
July 4, 2023
Starts at 8:00 am
Kernersville in Winston- Salem
July 4, 2023
Starts at 8:30 am
247th Independence Day @ Knights Stadium
July 4, 2023
Starts at 5:30 pm
Stars and Stripes on Main Parade in Mooresville
July 4, 2023
Starts at 10:00 am
Carowinds
July 4, 2023
Starts at 10:30 am
Charlotte Museum of History: Independence Day Celebration & U.S. Oath & Naturalization Ceremony
July 4, 2023
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
