First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms to continue into weekend

In addition to storm chances, temperatures will stay hot.
After a few showers this morning, we are still on track to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend along with the hot, hazy and humid conditions.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Partly cloudy, scattered strong to severe storms.
  • Weekend Outlook: Hot, PM scattered showers and thunderstorms.
  • Monday: Sun and clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

Precipitation chances over the next week
Precipitation chances over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

There will also still be the chance for more showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe. Any showers and storms that develop will wind down after sunset.

Tonight, some areas of patchy for will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The outlook for this holiday weekend still looks hot and humid. There will be intervals of sunshine but in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop both on Saturday and Sunday; expect highs in the low to mid 90s.

For Monday and the Fourth of July, more afternoon storms will be possible but most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

On Wednesday, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great holiday weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

