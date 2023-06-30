PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Hot temps, chance for storms today, into the weekend

Chances for showers and storms return on Friday and into the weekend.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The workweek will wrap up with more hot temperatures and a chance for some showers and storms, which have prompted a First Alert Weather Day for today.

  • Today: Hazy sunshine, poor air quality, few storms
  • Weekend-July 4: Daily thunderstorm chances
  • Saturday & Sunday: Middle 90s, heat Index 100+ degrees

Wildfire smoke from Canada and home-grown ozone will create hazy conditions and poor air quality again today. People sensitive to respiratory ailments may want to limit their outdoor exposure. On top of that, we’ll run up back near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Severe weather outlook for Friday
Severe weather outlook for Friday(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms will flare up this afternoon as well and one or two could be strong.

There’s a lingering thundershower risk tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It will be hotter and tropically humid over the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday and daily thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. The heat index will likely push at least 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon as well. In short, this will be a typical pattern for early July.

The risk for scattered thunderstorms will hold through the Fourth of July, though the high temperature may start to back down just a little bit by the holiday.

Keep cool and have a great weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

