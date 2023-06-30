PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Federal judge blocks portion of N.C. 12-week abortion ban

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and North Carolina physician Dr. Beverly Gray filed a lawsuit against state leaders ahead of the law going into effect on July 1.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – A federal judge blocked a small part of North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions, allowing other provisions to take effect on Saturday.

That portion deals with doctor paperwork and the temporary restraining order goes through July 14, according to the order.

“The Court will grant the motion in part and will temporarily enjoin the defendants from enforcing the requirement that physicians must document the existence of an intrauterine pregnancy before proceeding with a medical abortion,” the order states.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and North Carolina physician Dr. Beverly Gray filed a lawsuit against state leaders ahead of the law going into effect on July 1.

North Carolina has banned most abortions after 20 weeks; the new rules reduce it to 12 weeks, but add new exceptions through 20 weeks for cases of rape and incest and through 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies.

A medical emergency exception also remains in place.

“Starting tomorrow, North Carolinians will no longer be able to access abortion after the 12th week of pregnancy, and they will be forced to endure medically unnecessary restrictions that make it harder to get the health care they need even before 12 weeks,” Jenny Black, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said in a statement. “Our legal challenge forced General Assembly leadership to clean up their mess of a bill, but we never should have had to sue to get clarity on how to comply with this law.”

Gray said the court did the right thing in partially blocking the law, but patients seeking care in N.C. will still have to suffer the “life-altering impacts of being denied access to essential health care.”

“This suffering is inhumane and contradicts my duty to provide people with the necessary care they need,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

