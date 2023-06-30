PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Elevation Church thanked the SBC for the privilege of being affiliated with the convention.
The Matthews-based megachurch did not list a reason for the withdrawal.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Matthews-based megachurch Elevation Church announced its withdrawal from the Southern Baptist Convention.

In a letter to the convention stating its withdrawal is effective immediately, Elevation Church said its statement of beliefs is “very much in line with the Baptist Faith and Message – we have no intention of changing those core beliefs.”

Church leaders stated in the letter they have no plans to make a public announcement on the decision.

“We have too much to do in reaching a world that needs the love of Jesus,” the letter read in part.

A specific reason for the withdrawal was not listed in the letter.

WBTV has reached out to Elevation Church to ask if it has anything to do with the Convention’s decision this month to expel churches that have female pastors.

Related: Local pastors react to Southern Baptist Convention action on women in pastoral roles

The SBC is the country’s largest protestant denomination and has nearly 2.5 million members in the Carolinas.

