Woman targeted by scammer sending fake Zelle emails on Facebook Marketplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman says she got scammed on Facebook Marketplace, and WBTV is learning she is not alone.

According to the Better Business Bureau, it’s a common scam people should be aware of.

“I was selling a dining room table that I posted and immediately got three responses,” Lesia Griffith said. “The first one was the lady saying I’ll send you $800 and I’ll have my son come pick it up.”

The scammer told Griffith she would pay her via Zelle.

“She says she sent the money, but I got an email that looked like it was from Zelle saying that I didn’t have a business account, and she had to send 300 more dollars to make it a business account,” she said. “And then I had to refund her $300.”

Griffith fell for it and sent her $300 via Zelle, which is connected to her Wells Fargo bank account.

“I should have known better, actually probably did know better,” she said.

When she got another email asking for more money that would be refunded, she realized she was being scammed, but it was too late.

“If the money is moving the wrong direction, you need to be really concerned,” Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, said.

Bartholomy suggests people stay on Facebook Marketplace rather than sending money on another site.

“Meet that person locally, meet that person at a police station parking lot, so you can complete that transaction with some layer of physical security as well as hey, getting payment in cash,” he said.

The BBB also shares the following tips for ways to avoid scams when selling online:

Don’t trust anyone willing to overpay you. Unless your item is rare and you receive multiple offers, be wary of buyers offering you more than your asking price. Consider it a red flag if someone is quick to send you more money than you are asking.

Check email addresses carefully. If you seem to have received an email from Zelle or another payment app, double-check the email address. Scammers use fake email addresses that are similar to official ones.

Get to know payment app policies before you use them. If someone claims you need a business account to accept payments, check the app’s official website or contact customer service to find out if the claim is true. Scammers often make up fake policies to trick their victims.

Report scams to Facebook Marketplace. If you spot a seller trying to pull off a scam, If you spot a seller trying to pull off a scam, report them. Your report can help protect other unsuspecting sellers.

Griffith filed a police report and a claim with Wells Fargo.

“It’s very frustrating for me,” she said.

She’s not confident she’ll ever get that money back.

“I mean it’s not a lot of money, but my money is very tight right now. That’s one reason I was getting rid of the table,” she said.

Griffith also says she got several other messages from prospective buyers that appear to also be scammers.

WBTV reached out to META, which owns Facebook, to see what they’re doing to crack down on scammers on Facebook Marketplace, but did not receive a response.

A spokesperson for Zelle sent the following statement to WBTV:

Educating consumers to help protect themselves against scams is a priority for Zelle®. Please check out our online consumer education resources on marketplace and phishing scams.

For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on individual banking matters; however, we do investigate every issue reported to us in partnership with the individual’s financial institution.

Please note, Zelle® does not offer special business accounts.

More than 99.9% of payments through the Zelle Network® were sent without any reported fraud or scams, and that number continues to improve. We remind consumers to only send to money to people they trust, and to treat it like cash because there’s no purchase protection for authorized transactions.

If you decide to use any of the above, please attribute it to Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator of Zelle®.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed they are looking into this situation and will work closely with the customer.

