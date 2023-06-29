PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
Shooting left one person with life threatening injuries.
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves person seriously injured
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Jeffrey Boggs was convicted in a 2018 murder in southwest Charlotte.
Jury convicts man of 2018 murder in Charlotte shopping center parking lot
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear

Latest News

Investigation underway after plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport
Nonprofit, city leaders to hold meeting to promote better understanding of UDO
State troopers are working to cut down on car wrecks, and prevent traffic-related injuries and...
Highway Patrol to begin speeding operation as summer travel ramps up
A meeting will be held Thursday evening to help create a better understanding of the city's new...
Nonprofit, city leaders to hold meeting to promote better understanding of UDO