PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

WATCH: Helicopter crew rescues firefighters stranded when rescue boat goes over falls

A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic River trying to help a contractor. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall, but a state police helicopter crew was eventually able to bring the pair to safety.

No injuries were reported in either of Wednesday’s rescues in the Passaic River, authorities said.

The Clifton firefighters were among emergency responders who were helping three people stuck in two boats on the river around 3 p.m. when their rescue boat plunged over the falls at Dundee Dam in Clifton and into the river below. A third firefighter who was in the rescue boat managed to get out before it went over the falls, authorities said.

The state police helicopter soon arrived and crews began extracting the firefighters, who were stuck in the partially submerged boat in the river’s swift currents. The first rescue was done quickly as a rescuer repelled down about 100 feet (about 30 meters) to bring one person to safety, but the second took a little longer as rescuers had some troubles reaching the second firefighter.

The people who the firefighters had been helping were part of a small team of contractors working on a construction project upstream, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police: Suspicious vehicle leads to K-9 track in Dallas, 1 detained
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear
Brad Harper says he has been overcharged hundreds of dollars.
‘Stranded and trapped’: Drivers say they are being overcharged for using I-77 toll lanes

Latest News

Investigation underway after plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport
Nonprofit, city leaders to hold meeting to promote better understanding of UDO
Highway Patrol to begin speeding operation as summer travel ramps up
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor