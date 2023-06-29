PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
US Marshals: West Virginia murder suspect could be in NC, $10K reward offered

Marshals said the 24-year-old could possibly be hiding out in North Carolina.
Matthew Jaquez Daughtery
Matthew Jaquez Daughtery(US Marshals Service)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of conspiring to murder a man in West Virginia last year could be in North Carolina, federal authorities said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 24-year-old Matthew Jaquez Daughtery is one of four men believed to have been involved in another man’s murder in Huntington, W.Va., in November 2022.

Marshals said three of the suspects were arrested in January, but Daughtery remains on the run.

In hopes of finding Daughtery, Crime Stoppers and Marshals are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Officials said he could still be involved in criminal activity while on the run, possibly selling illegal drugs.

Investigators believe Daughtery has remained in close contact with family and criminal associates. It is unclear if authorities believe they could be aiding or hiding him.

He has strong connections to the Charleston and Beckley areas in West Virginia, and also has ties to Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.

Marshals said it is possible that he could be hiding in North Carolina.

An arrest warrant has been taken obtained for Daughtery for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about Daughtery’s location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

