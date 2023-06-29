PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SC schools react to Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme Court since Roe v. Wade was overturned.(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday and multiple South Carolina schools reacted following the decision.

The court made the decision declaring that race can’t be a factor and that institutions of higher education must look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Following the Supreme Court’s announcement, the following schools shared statements regarding the situation.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

WOFFORD COLLEGE

