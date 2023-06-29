PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Samaritan House, Charlotte's homeless medical respite, set to reopen next month

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After weeks of closing their doors, Samaritan House said soon, they’ll be back and better than ever.

The charity, that welcomes patients from the hospital who are homeless to stay at their respite care “home”, said financial struggles led to a temporary shutdown in April.

However, in the last couple months, the community collectively donated over $450,000 to help them reopen through Samaritan House’s “Save Our Home” fundraiser.

Executive director Rodney Tucker said the place is set to open back up July 17th.

He explained the temporary closure was due to financial issues, a lack of volunteers, and much-needed repairs.

“Now you come here and it feels more “home-y”, it’s cleaner, new beds, new mattresses, I think it’s going to be an experience where people heal and heal quickly,” said Tucker.

Tucker added they are “redeveloping [their] fundraising plan” to make sure they never have to close again.

That plan includes relying heavily on existing partnerships and other fundraising campaigns.

If you want to help, you can donate or sign up to volunteer on their website.

