Rowan animal shelter full, discounted adoption event set for Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The animal shelter in Rowan County is full and many dogs and cats there are in need of a “forever home.”

The shelter is planning a special event on Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with discounts on the cost of adoption.

During the event, the shelter is offering 80% off all adoption. Costs are $16 for all unaltered animals, and $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is located at 160 Adoption Way in Salisbury.

