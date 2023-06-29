PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan animal shelter full, discounted adoption event set for Friday

Adoptions are discounted 80% during this event.
Adoptions are discounted 80% during this event.(Submitted picture)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The animal shelter in Rowan County is full and many dogs and cats there are in need of a “forever home.”

The shelter is planning a special event on Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with discounts on the cost of adoption.

During the event, the shelter is offering 80% off all adoption. Costs are $16 for all unaltered animals, and $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is located at 160 Adoption Way in Salisbury.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
Shooting left one person with life threatening injuries.
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves person seriously injured
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Jeffrey Boggs was convicted in a 2018 murder in southwest Charlotte.
Jury convicts man of 2018 murder in Charlotte shopping center parking lot
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear

Latest News

Investigation underway after plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport
Nonprofit, city leaders to hold meeting to promote better understanding of UDO
Highway Patrol to begin speeding operation as summer travel ramps up
Filing begins on Friday, July 7.
Candidates in municipal races in Rowan Co. may begin filing soon