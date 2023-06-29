Person in critical condition after shooting in Northwest Charlotte
Shooting left one person with life threatening injuries.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in Northwest Charlotte leaves a person in critical condition.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Toddville Road where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person who was shot has been taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries and has been transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center .
We will keep you updated with more information in regards to the incident.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.
Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.