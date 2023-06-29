Nonprofit, city leaders to hold meeting to promote better understanding of UDO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly a month after Charlotte’s new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) was implemented, city officials and the public are coming together to foster a better understanding of what the UDO is.

On Thursday night, Sustain Charlotte, a local nonprofit, is hosting the meeting at the Gama Goat Building, in Suite 200, at Camp North End.

The meeting will run from 6:30-8 p.m., and will feature a short presentation by city planning staff about the projects and development areas the UDO covers, followed by a moderated panel discussion between community leaders and advocates.

The UDO spells out how the city will grow into the future and is designed to support affordable housing in Charlotte by creating a mix of housing options.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments following the meeting.

Those wishing to attend can register here for free.

