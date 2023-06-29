NCSHP: Lenoir man dies, 2 others injured in Blowing Rock crash

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lenoir man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Thursday afternoon in Blowing Rock, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on U.S. 321 near the Watauga County line.

A 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera was traveling south on U.S. 321, crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Porsche, Harold Kelly Parsons, 49, died at the scene. A passenger in the car was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center, troopers said.

According to troopers, the driver of the Silverado, Andrew Calvin Sigmon, 47, of Lincolnton, was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

According to a news release, careless and reckless driving appear to be the factor in the crash.

U.S. 321 was closed in the area for two hours during the on-scene investigation.

