PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

More sunshine ahead Thursday before storm chances return Friday evening

Today will be hot with some more air quality concerns.
Today will be hot and sunny before storms end the day Friday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine is in today’s forecast before storm chances return tomorrow evening.

  • Today: Hazy sunshine, poor air quality
  • Friday-July 4: Daily thunderstorm chances
  • Weekend: Middle 90s, heat index near 100 degrees

Wildfire smoke from Canada and home-grown ozone will create hazy conditions and poor air quality again today. People sensitive to respiratory ailments may want to limit their outdoor exposure. On top of that, we’ll run up back near 90 degrees this afternoon.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for some counties today.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for some counties today.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Fair skies overnight with warm low temperatures only dropping back to near 70 degrees.

Friday will bring the start of higher humidity under mostly cloudy skies, and while we’ll start dry, we’ll likely end with a line of thunderstorms. Highs will be back near 90 degrees.

It will be hotter and tropically humid over the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and daily thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. The heat index will likely push at least 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon as well. In short, this will be a typical pattern for early July.

The risk for scattered thunderstorms will hold through the Fourth of July, though the high temperature may start to back down just a little bit by the holiday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
Shooting left one person with life threatening injuries.
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves person seriously injured
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Jeffrey Boggs was convicted in a 2018 murder in southwest Charlotte.
Jury convicts man of 2018 murder in Charlotte shopping center parking lot
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear

Latest News

More sunshine ahead Thursday before storm chances return Friday evening
Humidity will stay tolerable the next day or so but will really start to ramp up into the...
Rising temperatures heading into Fourth of July weekend
Rising temperatures heading into Fourth of July weekend
Humidity will stay tolerable the next day or so but will really start to ramp up into the...
Rising temperatures heading into Fourth of July weekend