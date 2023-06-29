Liam Hendriks to be honored with Jimmy V award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After his miraculous return to baseball following his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hendriks will receive one of the most honorable recognitions in sports this summer.

Liam Hendriks is going to be honored at this years ESPY’S with the Jimmy V award. The award recognizes those who have shown the ability to overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.

After making his incredible return to a Major League mound on May 29 after his battle with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, MLB Together Ambassador Liam Hendriks will receive the 2023 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2023 ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/S7Sq2P5H0i — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

Previous winners of the award of include ESPN anchor Stuart Scott, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, and former NBA on TNT analyst Craig Sager. The award was named in honor of a North Carolina sports legend, Jimmy Valvano who served at the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s men’s basketball coach for a decade from 1980-1990.

"Don't give up ... don't ever give up."



28 years ago today, Jim Valvano delivered an ESPYS speech that we'll never forget ❤️



Join @TheVFoundation in the fight against cancer: https://t.co/6NwFh3eOwi pic.twitter.com/dGGSGPrhMW — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2021

Hendriks made his return to the mound on May 29 after being diagnosed in early January. When he returned he closed out the Knights’ 7-1 win over the Durham Bulls. Hendricks talked a lot about how his experience could shape others and serve as a source of motivation going through the same level of adversity he’s going through.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Hendriks said. “You don’t really realize how many people this can affect,” said Liam Hendriks.

The ESPY’S will air on July 12 at 8:00 P.M., EST on ESPN. Later in the event Hendriks will be awarded the prestigious honor and will be immortalized in the fraternity of award winners who persevered through insurmountable odds.

