Liam Hendriks to be honored with Jimmy V award

Hendricks will receive award at this summers ESPY’S award show
FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the team's 4-2 win over the...
FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the team's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago. Chicago White Sox closer Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks announced Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, on Instagram that he was diagnosed in recent days. The three-time All-Star was scheduled to begin treatment on Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After his miraculous return to baseball following his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hendriks will receive one of the most honorable recognitions in sports this summer.

Liam Hendriks is going to be honored at this years ESPY’S with the Jimmy V award. The award recognizes those who have shown the ability to overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.

Previous winners of the award of include ESPN anchor Stuart Scott, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, and former NBA on TNT analyst Craig Sager. The award was named in honor of a North Carolina sports legend, Jimmy Valvano who served at the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s men’s basketball coach for a decade from 1980-1990.

Hendriks made his return to the mound on May 29 after being diagnosed in early January. When he returned he closed out the Knights’ 7-1 win over the Durham Bulls. Hendricks talked a lot about how his experience could shape others and serve as a source of motivation going through the same level of adversity he’s going through.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Hendriks said. “You don’t really realize how many people this can affect,” said Liam Hendriks.

The ESPY’S will air on July 12 at 8:00 P.M., EST on ESPN. Later in the event Hendriks will be awarded the prestigious honor and will be immortalized in the fraternity of award winners who persevered through insurmountable odds.

