Last pieces of 1983 plane crash near Blue Ridge Parkway removed

SYLVA, N.C. (WBTV) – The remaining wreckage of a plane that crashed near North Carolina’s Waterrock Knob almost 40 years ago has been removed.

According to the National Park Service, the Cessna 414A plane crashed in November 1983, killing two people onboard. The crash site is on land that was donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016.

Since that time, the site has seen a high volume of visitors accessing the wreckage via unauthorized social trails, causing concerns for the safety of hikers who can get lost and injured, park officials said.

“While we understand the interest associated with this site, the resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action,” Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said. “Caring for these special places requires everyone’s cooperation, and we ask that everyone play a role in the protection of this place and not cause any further damage or injury to the resources or themselves by going off trail to find this site.”

Due to the remote nature of the wreckage, removal of the plane debris required a helicopter to airlift the remaining sections of the plane from park lands, according to the park service.

The remaining pieces of a plane that crashed in 1983 were removed from land donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway. (Source: National Parks Service)

At the time of the 1983 crash, the engines were salvaged from the site, but the fuselage, wings and other debris were left on-site, a news release stated.

