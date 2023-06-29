‘He emptied his gun’: 911 calls released from Gaston County shooting that left 3 hurt

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
A 6-year-old girl and her father were among the wounded in the April 18 shooting.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than two months after a shooting left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, hurt in Gaston County, officials have released 911 calls detailing the bone-chilling situation.

According to Gaston County Police, the shooting happened on April 18 near the corner of Grier Street and April Drive.

Police were told that the suspect, identified as Robert Louis Singletary, started firing after a basketball a group of kids were playing with rolled into his yard.

The newly-released calls reflect that report, which includes a woman frantically describing the man shooting at the children several times.

“There is a man that just came home and kids were playing on the side of his yard, so he started shooting at all the kids,” she said. “He shot like 15 shots.”

Officials later confirmed that three people were hurt in the shooting, including a 6-year-old and her father. A woman was also grazed by a bullet, and another man was reportedly shot at but not hit.

The young girl sustained a wound to her left cheek, while her father was shot in the back.

Gaston County Police said 24-year-old Robert Singletary went inside his home and came out with a gun firing wildly at neighbors.

Fortunately, all victims survived. The girl’s father had been in the hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released.

The mother of the girl, who also identified herself as the wife of the girl’s dad, called 911 to report their injuries.

“This crazy guy down the road, he’s done shot my husband,” she told dispatchers. “He come running up the road, he emptied his gun. He done grazed my youngin’ in the cheek...he chased my husband for no damn reason.”

Multiple callers reported that several people had been outside at the time of the shooting, many of whom hid inside once the gunfire rang out.

“We’ve got kids all in this neighborhood playing, and my mom and dad were sitting out on the front porch,” the girl’s mother said.

LISTEN: The mother of a 6-year-old girl called 911 to report their injuries after she and her dad were shot.

After the shooting, Singletary fled North Carolina before he turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida two days later.

Neighbors said that prior to the shooting in April, Singletary had already had a history of yelling at children in the area.

He also had a previous history of criminal violence. In December 2022, he allegedly assaulted a woman with a mini-sledgehammer. He was charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, kidnapping and communicating threats in that incident. He was later released on bond.

Singletary was extradited back to North Carolina on April 30 and booked into the Gaston County Jail.

He is facing numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Jail records show he remains in custody.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call detectives at 704-866-3320.

