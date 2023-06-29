First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mother Nature is turning up the heat as we head into the holiday weekend!

Today : Mostly sunny, hazy and warm

First Alert Weather Day Friday : Partly cloudy, PM strong to severe storms

Weekend Outlook: Hot, PM scattered showers and thunderstorms

Autoplay Caption

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the 90s. Later this evening, a stray shower will be possible; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will be another warm and hazy day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. In the afternoon, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will push into the Carolinas from the northwest. Some of these storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

The outlook for this holiday weekend still looks hot and humid. There will be intervals of sunshine but in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop both on Saturday and Sunday; expect highs in the low to mid-90s.

For Monday and the Fourth of July, more afternoon storms will be possible but most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.