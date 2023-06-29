Fire starts in garbage truck in southwest Charlotte
WBTV is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what started the fire.
Jun. 29, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a fire that started in a garbage truck Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.
Plumes of smoke were seen in a neighborhood in Steele Creek.
Medic said they did not respond to the scene.
