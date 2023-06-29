PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fire starts in garbage truck in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a fire that started in a garbage truck Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

Plumes of smoke were seen in a neighborhood in Steele Creek.

Medic said they did not respond to the scene.

WBTV is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what started the fire.

