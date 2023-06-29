Fire starts in garbage truck in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a fire that started in a garbage truck Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

Plumes of smoke were seen in a neighborhood in Steele Creek.

#BREAKING A garbage truck is on fire in Steele Creek. Exclusive video sent to @WBTV_News shows firefighters trying to put it out!



Watch for updates tonight, and the concern from city leaders about what gets thrown away after this has happened several times recently. pic.twitter.com/6ckPhN7jeG — Brian Dresdow (@BrianTVNews) June 29, 2023

Medic said they did not respond to the scene.

WBTV is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what started the fire.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.