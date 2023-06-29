Fire at Charlotte Prep sparks the questions of sprinkler requirements in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is following up on Monday’s devastating fire at a Charlotte private school, digging deeper into the issue of fire sprinklers.

When the school was first built decades ago, there was no state requirement for it to have sprinklers.

The North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance told WBTV the fire was a prime example of the destruction a fire can cause when a building doesn’t have a sprinkler system.

Mike Causey, North Carolina’s Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshall said, “It’s a shame that the school loss such a nice building and we’re fortunate that there were no injuries, no loss of life.”

Charlotte Fire tells WBTV the School was built in 1992 and the building code did not require sprinkler systems for buildings under 15,000 square feet. Charlotte Prep is just under 12,000 square feet.

Commissioner Causey said, “It was grandfathered because it was not required but the schools buildings are inspected twice a year by the local inspections department,”

Charlotte Fire tells WBTV no laws were broken by Charlotte Prep and the school last had a fire inspection in February.

So, what buildings require sprinkler systems in the state of North Carolina?

“Depends on the side, anything that’s above the 12,000 square foot size is required to have a sprinkler system, but if they build a wing that’s less than 12,000 square feet, there would not be such an requirement,” said Commissioner Causey.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance tells me it does all plan reviews for public and private schools throughout the state monthly. Local authorities enforce the code.

The commissioner of insurance couldn’t give me the exact number of schools in the state without sprinklers but added this:

“In the last seven years we have not had any unsprinkled buildings, school buildings built at all, so that’s good news,” said Causey.

WBTV asked the commissioner if schools without sprinklers posed and safety issues:

“I wouldn’t say that it would necessary mean the building is unsafe because if it’s signed off by the inspectors, the fire inspectors, they know what they’re doing,” said Causey.

Commissioner Causey added, schools must have working smoke alarms, clearly marked fire exits and regular fire drills.

While Charlotte Fire gave WBTV data about Charlotte Prep and the fire code, we’re still waiting to see if other schools in the city are without fire sprinklers, including CMS.

The school systems tell WBTV it’s gathering that information.

