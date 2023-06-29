Exiting Johnson C. Smith University president talks 5-year run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month’s commencement for Johnson C. Smith University graduates will likely be remembered for awarding singing sensation Anthony Hamilton with an honorary degree.

However, the occasion also marked the swan song for university president Clarence Armbrister.

His retirement is now a reality and the leader of the campus sat down with WBTV for what could be called an exit interview.

“I think Johnson C. Smith is really in the consciousness of this community,” Armbrister said.

Raising the profile of the university during his five-year run brought its successes. However, the challenge of running a place of learning during COVID-19 remains seared in his psyche.

“It created some significant challenges for the university, particularly around enrollment from which we’re still trying to get back from,” Armbrister said. ”So, it was hard. It was the No. 1, if you go back and look out of all the agendas of all of our cabinet meetings, sure. It was the No. 1 subject for probably two years on our agendas.

Under his watch, he saw the completion of a light rail line that ends steps from the JCSU campus, had a major role in the mayor’s masked ball that raised a record amount of money for the United Negro College Fund and helped create a master plan that includes a facelift for the renowned Biddle Hall.

“It really has been a team effort, you know, obviously, the resources that we’ve been able to generate from our longtime partners,” the outgoing college president said.

Armbrister is shy about taking credit for any campus accomplishments and is quick to share the praise with his colleagues.

“We have great commitments from those folks to really commit to Johnson C. Smith and that’s a big help as well,” he said.

Historically black colleges and universities found themselves basking in the glow of Kamala Harris being elected vice president considering she graduated from Washington’s Howard University.

“There are examples even before Kamala Harris, but her elevation to the vice presidency, literally one heartbeat away from running this country, was something that we all took pride in. Believe me, we all took pride in that,” Armbrister said.

Armbrister plans to spend his retirement years in North Carolina and is grateful for the time he spent in the Queen City.

“My parting shot really is I’d like to say a hearty Thank you to Charlotte,” he said.

Johnson C. Smith announced Dr, Valerie Kinloch, a graduate of the university, as a replacement.

She graduated in 1996 and is a member of its board of trustees. Previously, Kinloch held positions as associate dean and professor at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and as a faculty member at Teachers College-Columbia University in New York City and at the university.

She begins her new role on Aug. 1.

