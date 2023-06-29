PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Damage cost from Charlotte Prep fire expected to be higher, staff says

When the school was first built decades ago, there was no state requirement for it to have sprinklers.
Remains of Charlotte Prep after fire
Remains of Charlotte Prep after fire(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Damage from the fire that broke out at Charlotte Preparatory School may end up costing a lot more, according to school officials.

Crews were called to the three-alarm fire on Boyce Road Monday night. Information from the school stated damage to the campus was largely limited to the lower school building. No injuries were reported.

“Unfortunately, the lower school building cannot be repaired and will be demolished to make space for the construction of a new building,” according to Charlotte Prep’s website.

Charlotte Fire investigators say the fire did at least $2.5 million in damage. School officials, however, said the actual damage cost is likely a lot higher.

School staff said the demolition of the remains of the lower school will begin once the investigation into the cause of the fire is complete.

Members of the North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance said this was a prime example of the destruction a fire can cause when a building doesn’t have a sprinkler system.

According to Charlotte Fire, no laws were broken by Charlotte Prep and the school last had a fire inspection in February.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is under investigation. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and certified fire investigators have been called out to assist.

Firefighters worked for an hour and a half to control a fire at Charlotte Preparatory School.

