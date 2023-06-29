Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police Lt. Kevin C. Berg has been placed on administrative duty by the department after being charged in a criminal case on June 21.

Court records show that Berg was charged with three misdemeanor counts, including injury to personal property, assault and battery, and false imprisonment.

According to the warrant, Berg did “wantonly injury personal property,” described as the driver’s side door handle of a man’s truck, causing approximately $200 worth of damage.

It is also alleged that Berg assaulted the victim by “grabbing at his phone and arms, pulling him out of his vehicle, taking him to the ground and holding him there.”

The warrant for the false imprisonment charge says Berg “did intentionally and unlawfully restrain (victim), without the person’s consent.”

The Concord Police Department released the following statement:

The Concord Police Department is aware of criminal charges filed on June 21, 2023, pertaining to an incident at Lieutenant Kevin Berg’s residence in Cabarrus County. Lieutenant Berg was placed on administrative duty as soon as the department learned charges were filed against him. An internal administrative investigation is underway, which is standard practice for any employee accused of misconduct. Lieutenant Berg will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal case and administrative investigation.

According to the department’s website, Berg was hired by the Concord Police Department in September 2004. He serves as the team leader for the department’s SWAT team.

Berg has received several commendations from the department, including the Excellence in Police Service Award and the Chief’s Superior Leadership Award.

