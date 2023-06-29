PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concord Police officer on administrative duty after criminal charges

According to the department’s website, Kevin Berg was hired by the Concord Police Department in September 2004.
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.
A Concord Police officer is on administrative duty after being charged in a criminal case.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police Lt. Kevin C. Berg has been placed on administrative duty by the department after being charged in a criminal case on June 21.

Court records show that Berg was charged with three misdemeanor counts, including injury to personal property, assault and battery, and false imprisonment.

According to the warrant, Berg did “wantonly injury personal property,” described as the driver’s side door handle of a man’s truck, causing approximately $200 worth of damage.

It is also alleged that Berg assaulted the victim by “grabbing at his phone and arms, pulling him out of his vehicle, taking him to the ground and holding him there.”

The warrant for the false imprisonment charge says Berg “did intentionally and unlawfully restrain (victim), without the person’s consent.”

The Concord Police Department released the following statement:

The Concord Police Department is aware of criminal charges filed on June 21, 2023, pertaining to an incident at Lieutenant Kevin Berg’s residence in Cabarrus County. Lieutenant Berg was placed on administrative duty as soon as the department learned charges were filed against him. An internal administrative investigation is underway, which is standard practice for any employee accused of misconduct. Lieutenant Berg will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal case and administrative investigation.

According to the department’s website, Berg was hired by the Concord Police Department in September 2004. He serves as the team leader for the department’s SWAT team.

Berg has received several commendations from the department, including the Excellence in Police Service Award and the Chief’s Superior Leadership Award.

Check back with WBTV for much more on this story.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police: Suspicious vehicle leads to K-9 track in Dallas, 1 detained
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear
Brad Harper says he has been overcharged hundreds of dollars.
‘Stranded and trapped’: Drivers say they are being overcharged for using I-77 toll lanes

Latest News

Investigation underway after plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport
Nonprofit, city leaders to hold meeting to promote better understanding of UDO
Highway Patrol to begin speeding operation as summer travel ramps up
The remaining pieces of a plane that crashed in 1983 were removed from land donated to the Blue...
Last pieces of 1983 plane crash near Blue Ridge Parkway removed