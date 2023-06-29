Code Red issued for unhealthy air quality in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has been placed under a Code Red air quality alert on Thursday afternoon as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift south.

Air quality is considered unhealthy during a Code Red event, and can be harmful to breathe in.

A visible haze can be seen throughout the Charlotte area.

The air quality is forecasted to revert back to Code Orange levels later in the day Thursday.

Friday is forecasted to be a Code Yellow day, with moderate air quality.

Stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for the latest updates.

Related: More sunshine ahead Thursday before storm chances return Friday evening

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.