Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday afternoon

A visible haze can be seen throughout the Charlotte area.
A Code Red air quality alert has been issued for Mecklenburg County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County has been placed under a Code Orange air quality alert on Thursday afternoon as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift south.

That dropped from an earlier Code Red air quality alert.

Air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups during a Code Orange event.

A visible haze can be seen throughout the Charlotte area.

Friday is forecasted to be a Code Yellow day, with moderate air quality.

