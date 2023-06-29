PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Carolinas Metro Reds uses baseball to keep kids focused on life skills

Students must have at least a 3.0 GPA to play on the team.
By Dedrick Russell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Charlotte City Council decided to pump about $500,000 into four local nonprofits.

This is the first time the city has invested in these organizations. Block Love Charlotte is receiving $230,000, Carolinas Metro Reds is slated for $50,000, and For The Struggle and The Males Place both get $100,000.

The organizations’ leaders say they are overjoyed about receiving the money.

“That’s telling everybody that the city cares,” Carolinas Metro Reds founder Morris Madden said. “And they are after to end some of the stuff that’s going on now.”

Madden started Carolinas Metro Reds back in 2006. It is a nonprofit that uses baseball to keep young male students focused on education, life skills, and behavior.

Madden noticed a decrease in Blacks interested in baseball. That’s why he started the organization, believing it can be a game-changer for students.

Madden played professional baseball for several teams. He believes baseball can help students not give up when they face challenges.

“It’s the only sport that you can do where it’s a game of failure,” Madden said. “If someone takes a test or something, they have the acumen to go back. Yeah I failed it this time, but I can do this.”

Madden says he has seen success with his program. Currently, his nonprofit is helping about 250 students. They get the tutoring, counseling, and support they need to make a homerun in this game called life.

Students must have at least a 3.0 GPA to play on the team. Madden says academics is important if students want to earn college scholarships.

“It’s an easy sell for me and all of my coaches,” he said. “Whenever someone is talking to them about a kid. We also do deep dives into the families. The coaches ask what’s the family like or they ask how are the grades. That’s even before they ask how the kid is.”

Madden says he is appreciative the city is giving his organization $50,000. It takes about $150,000 a year to operate Carolinas Metro Reds. They do charge a nominal fee to participate and try to keep costs down for the student-athletes to avoid financial barriers.

When they were asked to apply for city funds, the nonprofit was clueless.

“We didn’t think a whole lot of it, because we had never done it before, but when it happened, we were overjoyed because we were at the scraps at that time,” Madden said.

He added the money will be used to strengthen the academic portion of the program and will help pay travel expenses to away games that can often lead to opportunities.

“We went down to Vero Beach last week,” Madden said. “We took 20 kids and three of the kids got offers to play in college. Those types of numbers are what we are looking for right now.”

Charlotte is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city says this is one-time funding, but Madden hopes the money will continue so they can continue to change lives.

