Carolina Beach reports 17 rip current-related rescues Thursday

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach is reporting 17 rip current-related rescues on Thursday, June 29.

The data was reported to the National Weather Service.

The rip current forecast for Thursday and Friday is moderate, but they can still occur even on days with a low rip current risk. Make sure to heed all posted signs at the beach and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Remember, if you’re ever in a rip current:

  • Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater
  • Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current
  • Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current
  • If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

You can see the full First Alert Forecast here.

