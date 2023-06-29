Carolina Beach reports 17 rip current-related rescues Thursday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach is reporting 17 rip current-related rescues on Thursday, June 29.

The data was reported to the National Weather Service.

The rip current forecast for Thursday and Friday is moderate, but they can still occur even on days with a low rip current risk. Make sure to heed all posted signs at the beach and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Remember, if you’re ever in a rip current:

Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current

Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current

If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

