Candidates in municipal races in Rowan Co. may begin filing soon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Candidates wishing to file to run for public office in Rowan County may do so beginning next week.

Filing begins on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Offices included in the above filing dates are:

-City of Kannapolis (Residents living in Rowan County will file in Rowan County): Council Member

-City of Salisbury: Mayor, City Council

-Town of China Grove: Mayor, Town Council

-Town of Cleveland: Mayor

-Rowan County: Board of Commissioners

-Town of East Spencer, Mayor, Board of Aldermen

-Town of Faith: Board of Aldermen

-Town of Granite Quarry: Mayor, Board of Aldermen

-Town of Landis: Mayor, Board of Aldermen

-Town of Rockwell: Mayor, Board of Aldermen

-Town of Spencer: Mayor, Board of Aldermen

Candidates must be residents and qualified voters of the town or city in which they file for office.

