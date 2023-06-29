Cabarrus commissioners to determine replacement for open board seat

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the resignation of Commissioner Barbara Strang, the remaining board members will now select a replacement for the vacant seat.

The process of filling board vacancies is governed by North Carolina General Statutes, which require the remaining board members to appoint “a qualified person to fill the vacancy” within 20 days.

Procedure calls for commissioners to nominate one or more candidates, then vote on each of the nominations.

Normally, a Work Session would be held on Monday (July 3), but due to the Independence Day holiday, the meeting was rescheduled for July 10. Commissioners are scheduled to present nominations during that meeting.

Strang resigned on Monday (June 26) after serving as a commissioner for nearly three years. In a letter, she cited a conflict with her new job as a Mecklenburg County magistrate. The resignation was effective immediately.

“Today is a bittersweet day,” Strang said in the letter. “It is with excitement and some sadness I am resigning from the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, effective immediately. I have been appointed and will be sworn in this week as a Mecklenburg County Magistrate Judge. Pursuant to the NC Code of Judicial Conduct, I can no longer serve as a county commissioner, despite serving in a different county. I have enjoyed my time working with all of you. While we may not have always agreed on everything, we did accomplish some wonderful things during my time on the board that the citizens of Cabarrus County will enjoy for years to come. This was not an easy decision, but I have worked very hard over the past years for this appointment, and this was the best decision for me and my family.”

Strang was first elected to the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners in 2020. Her vacated seat will be up for election in November 2024.

“I commend Barbara for her dedication and service to this county,” said Board Chair Steve Morris. “She was always passionate in her beliefs and truly cares about our community and the people who live here. We wish her all the best in her new career.”

