Belmont mayor resigns from office due to ‘personal health reasons’

According to the city, a formal farewell celebration will be planned in the near future.
Charles Martin served as a city councilman for eight years and as mayor for approximately 10 years.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – Belmont Mayor Charles Martin has tendered his resignation after 10 years in office.

According to the City of Belmont, Martin’s resignation was effective June 28 due to personal health reasons.

His current term is 2021 to 2025, with the position of mayor now being considered on the November 2023 ballot, city officials said.

Martin served as city councilman for eight years and as mayor for approximately 10 years.

Born and raised in New York, Martin is a longtime Belmont resident who now considers the city as his hometown, a news release stated.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as your mayor. I truly enjoyed every moment and will cherish my time serving, considering this as one of my life’s highlights,” Martin said in a statement.

According to the city, a formal farewell celebration will be planned in the near future.

