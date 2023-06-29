PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, comes as a federal bankruptcy court  approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.

The online retailer Overstock.com is dumping its name online and will become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

The switcheroo to a very recognizable brand was cheered on Wall Street. Shares of Overstock.com Inc., based in Midvale, Utah, soared 20%.

The deal doesn’t include Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the last of which are expected to be shuttered Friday, nor the Buybuy Baby chain.

The name change will roll out in Canada next month and in August, a relaunch of the company’s website and mobile app as Bed Bath & Beyond will appear in the U.S. Those visiting ovestock.com will be redirected to bedbathandbeyond.com.

“Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy,” Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond.”

Bed Bath & Beyond - one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets - filed for bankruptcy protection in April. The filing followed years of dismal sales and numerous attempts to turn the flailing business around.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

