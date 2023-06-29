9 serious violations found at site of deadly Charlotte scaffolding collapse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine serious violations were found at the site of a deadly scaffolding collapse just outside uptown Charlotte in January, according to reports released Thursday by the N.C. Department of Labor.

Jose Bonilla, Gilberto Fernandez and Jesus Olivares died at the collapse on East Morehead Street near Euclid Avenue, while two others had minor injuries.

RELATED: 3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte

The Labor Department cited Friends Masonry Construction LLC with three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina with a total penalty of $43,506. The Labor Department also cited Old North State Masonry LLC with six alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina with a total penalty of $87,012.

According to the department, civil penalties for OSH violations are included in the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina in the General Statutes. The maximum penalty for each serious violation is $14,502. The General Statutes say that the Labor Department has to take into consideration various factors such as the gravity of the violations, the size of the business, the good faith and cooperation of the employer, and the history of previous violations.

RELATED: Families, labor group call for change at vigil for men killed in scaffolding collapse

The department said the penalties are in no way designed to make up for the loss of life. By law, the civil money penalties collected by the N.C. Department of Labor are not the receipts of the department, but rather must be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which distributes the monies to the public school system.

According to a press release, the companies have 15 days from receipt of the citations to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, to file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina (an independent board appointed by the governor to hear appeals of OSH citations), or to pay the penalty.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.