Where’s Waldo? Apparently he’s hanging around in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Where’s Waldo? In Salisbury, North Carolina of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July.

Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses, including Hive, Oxford + Lee, Ruthie Darling Boutique, Sweet Country Style, Mean Mug Coffee Co., Wonderland Arcade Bar, Spice & Tea Exchange, Simply Good Natural Foods, Tita’s Cake House, Local Focal Marketplace, Plant World, Pottery 101, Fuller’s Market, the Fun Factory, and many more.

Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Salisbury, North Carolina” stamp card from any of the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop.

Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in South Main Book Company, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well! Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.

Plan to attend the Waldo grand celebration at 2pm on Saturday, August 5, at South Main Book Company. Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and since then the books have held a cherished place on bookstore shelves.

More than 80 million Waldo books have been sold worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages. Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, Candlewick Press is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and hundreds of independent bookstores nationwide for some hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage residents to patronize their local businesses.

There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Salisbury, call South Main Book Company at 704-630-9788.

