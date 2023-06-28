UNCC Urban Institute shares ‘Alternatives to Violence Evaluation: Year One’ report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Tuesday, the Urban League in Charlotte hosted the University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Urban Institute to share its findings in the ‘Alternatives to Violence Evaluation: Year One’ report.

Looking at outcomes after year one of the Alternatives to Violence Evaluation, researchers Angelique Gaines and Rachel Jackson-Gordon with UNCC Urban Institute broke down its findings.

The data, it says, focuses on Black men between the ages of 13 and 27 in the Beatties Ford community.

“Our evaluation findings show that the NPAs (Neighborhood Profile Areas) in the Beatties Ford Community has a significantly lower rate of homicides with a firearm. Our findings also show that individuals that are participating in ATV program have acquired skills, and knowledge and have changed behaviors that protect them from violence,” shared Gaines.

Researchers said right now, there isn’t a true baseline in the study because it’s early on.

They shared that the study will go three years, and collect administrative data and CMPD crime records. After the third year, the researchers shared that their group of researchers at the Urban Institute will be looking at outcomes again.

Right now, only one year is complete.

“I think that the program does have the potential to make a difference. I think it’s hard to say after the year-one evaluation. Based on everything we’re seeing there are some positive effects. Whether that program is sustained, whether it is actually effective will actually determine whether sustainable effects will be felt long-term and I think that a telling tale of how much we’re investing in the community and whether we continue these types of programs if they continue effectiveness,” said Jackson-Gordon.

During Tuesday’s meeting, other community organizations shared they were not pleased with the results, and feel that more improvements could be made by including their organizations that also work in the community to curb gun violence.

