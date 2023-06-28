PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

UNCC Urban Institute shares ‘Alternatives to Violence Evaluation: Year One’ report

The data focuses on Black men between the ages of 13 and 27 in the Beatties Ford community.
Efforts made to curb high levels of violence amongst Charlotte youth
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Tuesday, the Urban League in Charlotte hosted the University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Urban Institute to share its findings in the ‘Alternatives to Violence Evaluation: Year One’ report.

Looking at outcomes after year one of the Alternatives to Violence Evaluation, researchers Angelique Gaines and Rachel Jackson-Gordon with UNCC Urban Institute broke down its findings.

The data, it says, focuses on Black men between the ages of 13 and 27 in the Beatties Ford community.

“Our evaluation findings show that the NPAs (Neighborhood Profile Areas) in the Beatties Ford Community has a significantly lower rate of homicides with a firearm. Our findings also show that individuals that are participating in ATV program have acquired skills, and knowledge and have changed behaviors that protect them from violence,” shared Gaines.

Researchers said right now, there isn’t a true baseline in the study because it’s early on.

They shared that the study will go three years, and collect administrative data and CMPD crime records. After the third year, the researchers shared that their group of researchers at the Urban Institute will be looking at outcomes again.

Right now, only one year is complete.

“I think that the program does have the potential to make a difference. I think it’s hard to say after the year-one evaluation. Based on everything we’re seeing there are some positive effects. Whether that program is sustained, whether it is actually effective will actually determine whether sustainable effects will be felt long-term and I think that a telling tale of how much we’re investing in the community and whether we continue these types of programs if they continue effectiveness,” said Jackson-Gordon.

During Tuesday’s meeting, other community organizations shared they were not pleased with the results, and feel that more improvements could be made by including their organizations that also work in the community to curb gun violence.

To see the full ‘Alternatives to Violence Evaluation: Year One’ report, click here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Breaking News
Dallas, NC police asking residents to stay inside
A portion of Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.
No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school

Latest News

Brad Harper says he has been overcharged hundreds of dollars.
“Stranded and trapped”: Drivers say they are being overcharged for using I-77 toll lanes
Residents created an online petition against the project.
Rezoning request for Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville denied
Eastway Middle School
Eastway Middle School magnet program approved
Arguments over SC abortion ban return to newly all-male state Supreme Court
Newly all-male South Carolina Supreme Court scrutinizes abortion ban months after tossing one out