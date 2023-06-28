“Stranded and trapped”: Drivers say they are being overcharged for using I-77 toll lanes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is On Your Side digging for answers to a problem affecting some customers of NC Quick Pass.

Some drivers tell WBTV they were charged more than they owed and they have been unable to get the issue resolved.

Brad Harper says he and his wife use the toll lanes about once a week to get from their home in Mooresville to Charlotte.

“So we went through the process to pick up the transponders to try to make it affordable for us to use the toll lanes,” Harper said.

He says these transponders, which are supposed to give him a 35% discount, are not actually making it more affordable.

His recent bill shows a $477 dollar charge, plus he says he’s being charged on two other accounts.

“So there’s a B Harper and a Brad Harper,” he said. “Two of those were created by them by their system. For whatever reason, their system did not reconcile all three of those accounts as the same person.”

He says he’s tried and failed to get any help from NC Quick Pass.

“I was told that they would investigate the charges and essentially to do an audit of the charges, to make sure that they were all being billed properly according to the rate that we agreed upon,” he said. “No one ever called us back for that. That’s happened twice now, where they’ve told us that someone would reach back out to us and we get no response back.”

Another customer reached out to WBTV, sharing months of communication and documentation of his issues with NC Quick Pass, including double charges for the same times and locations along I-77.

He says when he disputed the claims they were rejected and the cases were closed.

Harper says his disputes were also rejected.

“They don’t seem to care that the problem is on their end,” he said.

Harper says the late fees keep piling on while he says he thought they were investigating.

“They don’t seem to care that in addition to being expensive, we’re being billed at the highest possible rate that we could be billed and so it’s been really frustrating,” he said.

WBTV contacted spokespeople for I-77 Mobility Partners and the NC Turnpike Authority, and they said they are investigating these cases.

A spokesperson for NC Turnpike Authority sent a statement reading:

Customers can access their travel history or account information anytime by using the new NC Quick Pass app and [ncquickpass.com]website. Customers can also contact us at [ncquickpass.com]ncquickpass.com if they have a question. If a customer disagrees with a denied dispute, they may submit a request to the Office of Administrative Hearings. Information on how to submit the request can be found on our website at [ncquickpass.com/documents-and-applications]ncquickpass.com/documents-and-applications under Toll Dispute Forms.

A spokesperson for I-77 Mobility Partners told WBTV:

“At I-77 Mobility Partners, customer satisfaction is a top priority. If anyone has any concerns about their trips on I-77 Express, they should feel free to contact me at feedback@i77partners.com and I will personally answer their questions.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.