South Charlotte crash damages power pole, knocks out power to more than 1,600
The crash on Scott Avenue is being called a hit-and-run by police.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has left more than 1,600 people without power early Wednesday morning after a truck hit a power pole in the Dilworth neighborhood.
The collision happened on Scott Avenue near the intersection of Ordermore Avenue around 2 a.m.
Duke Energy crews are on scene repairing the damaged pole.
According to Duke’s outage map, power is not expected to be restored until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are calling the incident a hit-and-run.
There is currently no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
