Rising temperatures heading into Fourth of July weekend

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wildfire smoke from Canada and home-grown ozone will create hazy conditions and poor air quality again tomorrow. A code orange will continue for parts of the area from 10am-8pm on Thursday. People sensitive to respiratory ailments may want to limit their outdoor exposure. Humidity will stay tolerable the next day or so but will really start to ramp up into the weekends.

  • Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine, poor air quality
  • Friday-July 4th: Daily thunderstorm chances
  • Weekend: Middle 90s, heat Index low 100s

Thursday will remain dry, but a few thunderstorms could roll in after the sun goes down and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast each afternoon on Friday and over the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s all three days. The heat index will likely push into the low triple digits. In short, this will be a typical pattern for late June/early July. The trend for scattered thunderstorms and hot, humid weather will hold Monday and Independence Day as well.

A few severe storms will be possible on Friday, Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, with the highest chances and best ingredients for severe storms in the Mountains. As outlined by the Storm Prediction Center in the day three severe storm outlook. A level 1 and level 2 on a scale of 1-5 for the amount of severe storms we could see.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

