Rising temperatures heading into Fourth of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wildfire smoke from Canada and home-grown ozone will create hazy conditions and poor air quality again tomorrow. A code orange will continue for parts of the area from 10am-8pm on Thursday. People sensitive to respiratory ailments may want to limit their outdoor exposure. Humidity will stay tolerable the next day or so but will really start to ramp up into the weekends.

Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine, poor air quality

Friday-July 4th: Daily thunderstorm chances

Weekend: Middle 90s, heat Index low 100s

Thursday will remain dry, but a few thunderstorms could roll in after the sun goes down and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast each afternoon on Friday and over the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s all three days. The heat index will likely push into the low triple digits. In short, this will be a typical pattern for late June/early July. The trend for scattered thunderstorms and hot, humid weather will hold Monday and Independence Day as well.

A lot going on with weather as we head into the weekend. Smokey Skies, Dangerous heat, and Storms all possible. #Clt #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/EWCp6FM80q — Eric Garlick (@EricGarlickwx) June 28, 2023

A few severe storms will be possible on Friday, Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, with the highest chances and best ingredients for severe storms in the Mountains. As outlined by the Storm Prediction Center in the day three severe storm outlook. A level 1 and level 2 on a scale of 1-5 for the amount of severe storms we could see.

