Rezoning request for Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville denied

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is now a road block for the proposed Lagoona Bay development in Huntersville.

The planning board voted 6-2 Tuesday night to deny the zoning request to build a mixed-used community on 270 acres near Interstate 77 and Sam Furr Road.

The proposal included a luxury hotel, homes and apartments all built around a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

Board members said the plan isn’t consistent with the 2040 plan, NCDOT still hasn’t received a traffic report and there are several problems with building layouts.

