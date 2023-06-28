PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rezoning request for Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville denied

The proposal included a luxury hotel, homes and apartments all built around a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.
Residents created an online petition against the project.
Residents created an online petition against the project.(Bi-Part Development LLC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is now a road block for the proposed Lagoona Bay development in Huntersville.

The planning board voted 6-2 Tuesday night to deny the zoning request to build a mixed-used community on 270 acres near Interstate 77 and Sam Furr Road.

RELATED: ‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing

The proposal included a luxury hotel, homes and apartments all built around a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

Board members said the plan isn’t consistent with the 2040 plan, NCDOT still hasn’t received a traffic report and there are several problems with building layouts.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

