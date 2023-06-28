Public hearing set in Rowan for economic development project

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A public hearing has been set by the Rowan County Commission to get input from residents on an economic development project that could create more than 100 new jobs.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building in Salisbury at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The purpose of the hearing will be to receive public comments on a proposed incentive offer to Project Swarm, a company proposing to establish operations in Rowan County.

According to a news release, Project Swarm is expected to create an investment in real estate and equipment of $41 million, and 112 full-time jobs by the end of 2029.

The proposed incentive offer consists of the following:

1) an assistance grant with a total value of approximately $513,000 paid over a term not to exceed five (5) years.

2) Rowan County will apply to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for a One North Carolina Fund Grant on behalf of Project Swarm in the amount of $200,000.

The County will recover the cost and the public will benefit through future property and business taxes, stimulation of the economy, promotion of business and the creation of jobs in Rowan County.

All persons interested in this incentive are invited to attend this public hearing and present their views.

