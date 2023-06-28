Police: Suspicious vehicle leads to K-9 track in Dallas, 1 detained

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A “suspicious vehicle” led to a K-9 track in the Town of Dallas in Gaston County on Tuesday, leading officers to ask some residents to stay inside.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the suspicious vehicle at the corner of Summery Farm Drive and Richard Stevens Drive.

When officers approached the Toyota Camry, two men ran from the vehicle. Police said one man was detained on the scene and one ran.

According to the department, Gaston County Police’s K-9 arrived on the scene and tracked toward Dallas Cherryville Highway for a while, but was unable to locate the man.

Dallas Police said it is believed the man left the area.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at (704) 922-3116.

