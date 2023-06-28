Plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast, along with air quality concerns

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
More Canadian wildfire smoke will make for some hazy conditions today.
Wednesday will be hot with lots of sunshine and some hazy conditions.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine and hot temperatures are in store for today, along with some air quality concerns.

  • Today: Hazy sunshine, poor air quality.
  • Friday-July 4th: Daily thunderstorm chances.
  • Weekend: Middle 90s, Heat Index near 100 degrees.

Wildfire smoke from Canada and homegrown ozone will create hazy conditions and poor air quality today.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

People sensitive to respiratory ailments may want to limit their outdoor exposure. On top of that, we’ll run up back near 90 degrees this afternoon, but at least the humidity level will remain tolerable.

Fair skies overnight with lows dropping back into the mild 60s.

Thursday will remain dry, but a few thunderstorms could roll in after the sun goes down and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast each afternoon on Friday and over the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s all three days. The heat index will likely push 100 degrees as well.

In short, this will be a typical pattern for late June/early July.

The trend for scattered thunderstorms and hot, humid weather will hold Monday and Independence Day as well.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

